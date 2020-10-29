October 30, 1931 - October 26, 2020

Erma Marie Essink was born at home on October 30, 1931, to John and Jennie Prange near Holland, Nebraska. Erma being one of four girls, and one brother all attended Holland School. Following her education, Erma worked in Hayman's grocery store for 7 years, as well as Gold's grocery store for almost two years. In 1956 Erma married Irvin Essink on February 14th, Valentine's Day. They were married in the Firth Reformed Church due to the fire at Holland Church where they both attended and had made their confession of faith.

Erma and Irvin purchased a farm just South of Hickman, where they started their lives together. In 1957 the couple welcomed twin sons, Gary and Terry, then were blessed with another son in 1960, Steven. Not long after, the growing family moved to an 80 acre farm near Holland. The boys grew knowing the Lord, as their parents helped shape them into the men they are today.