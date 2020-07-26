Erma M. McCormick 86 of Lincoln, NE passed away on July 22, 2020. Visitation will be Monday 10:00am -9:00pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Rosary will be Tuesday 10:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 South 36th Street. Memorials to Msgr. Kaczmarek Endowment Fund or the Pink Sisters. The service will be live streamed, https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856/. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com