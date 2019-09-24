March 2, 1933 - September 21, 2019
Erma Iola Damkroger, 86, of Lincoln passed away on September 21, 2019. Born March 2, 1933 in Beatrice, to William and Katie (Frerichs) Overbeck.
She was a homemaker and member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of DeWitt, St. John's Lutheran church of Beatrice and Sheridan Lutheran Church of Lincoln.
Erma was a secretary at several schools, she loved gardening and flowers and worked in flower shops and greenhouses and volunteering in church community events.
Survivors include her sons, Gary and Kathy Damkroger, Tom and Deanne Damkroger; daughter, Karen and Dennis Riley; 9 grandchildren, Abbie and Jon Navratil, Jamie and Adam Meyer, Michelle and Ben Gesing, Erin and Paul Komacki, Liz and Wes Lancaster, Breann and Andy Sims, Michelle and Roger Olson, Ashley and Sam Myhre, Jon Damkroger; 22 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; many friends and loved ones.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband George, brothers Virgil, Norvin, Harlan Overbeck and sister Doris Babcock.
Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Public visitation 2-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Private family burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery (Soap Creek Cemetery) in DeWitt, NE.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed c/o the family for Lincoln Food Bank BackPack Program or Habitat for Humanity. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
