November 1979 - June 8, 2020

Erik Lee Anderson, 40, of Lincoln, NE passed away on June 8, 2020. Born in November 1979 to Janice (Doran) and Dyke Anderson in Lincoln, NE.

Survivors include daughter Zoe Anderson and mother Janice Anderson both of Lincoln, brother Chad (Sherry) Moller of Columbia, MO, grandmother Granny Bev, nieces Allison and Madison, many cousins, aunts and uncles. Preceded in death by father Dyke Anderson and grandfathers/grandmothers. Services are pending at this time.

There will be a Celebration of Erik's Life later in the Summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Zoe Anderson Educational Fund. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

