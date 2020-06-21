Erik J. Griffith
Erik J. Griffith

December 15, 1991 - June 19, 2020

Erik J. Griffith, 28, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born December 15, 1991 in Lincoln.

He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Griffith; brother, Nicholas (Kayla) Griffith; grandparents, William (Kathleen) Griffith; great-grandfather, Harold Fauth, aunts and uncles; Chris (Jodi) Spreier, Wade (Sharman) Griffith; cousins, Tate Spreier, Caitlin, and Connor Griffith.

Preceded in death by father, Scott W. Griffith; aunt, Tori Griffith; grandparents, George (CloeAnn) Spreier, Laurence (Evelyn) Pollard, Ruth Fauth.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences can be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

