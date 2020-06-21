× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 15, 1991 - June 19, 2020

Erik J. Griffith, 28, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born December 15, 1991 in Lincoln.

He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Griffith; brother, Nicholas (Kayla) Griffith; grandparents, William (Kathleen) Griffith; great-grandfather, Harold Fauth, aunts and uncles; Chris (Jodi) Spreier, Wade (Sharman) Griffith; cousins, Tate Spreier, Caitlin, and Connor Griffith.

Preceded in death by father, Scott W. Griffith; aunt, Tori Griffith; grandparents, George (CloeAnn) Spreier, Laurence (Evelyn) Pollard, Ruth Fauth.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences can be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Erik Griffith , please visit Tribute Store.