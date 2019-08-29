September 22, 1943 - August 27, 2019
Erick M Kuntz, age 75, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Lincoln. Erick was born on September 22, 1943 to Harold Rodney Kuntz and Mary Jane Kelley Kuntz in Dayton, Ohio. He met his wife, Sue Merboth in Minneapolis in 1978. The two fell in love and got married on October 17, 1980. They had one daughter, Kelli, in 1993. The three lived in Oxbow, N.D. until 2014 when they moved to Lincoln to be closer to family.
Erick was passionate about his career in advertising and started working at G.L. Ness in Fargo, N.D. in 1981 before it merged with Sundog in 2007. He was a mentor to many and served as a vice president and co-owner during his tenure before retiring in 2012.
He had a lifelong love of golf and was happiest on the course at the Oxbow Country Club in Oxbow, N.D. where he formed many friendships he greatly cherished. Erick was known for spending hours at the driving range and was proud to serve as the president of the Country Club for a few years. More recently he became a member at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club in Lincoln and Woodhaven Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, daughter, Kelli (Vince), brother, Tom, of El Segundo, Calif, sister, Christina, of Baltimore, Md., brothers-in-law, Steve Merboth (Sue) and Ken Merboth (Marcia) and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a private service to honor Erick's life and memory.
