January 2, 1970 - May 11, 2020

Eric Scott Parker, 50, of Lafayette, Colorado, died May 11, 2020 of unexpected natural causes. Eric was born January 2, 1970 in Aurora, Nebraska to Dave and Nancy Parker. Eric attended Eisenhower Elementary in Boulder, Colorado through third grade and graduated from Waverly High School in Waverly, Nebraska in 1988. After high school Eric attended and graduated in 1994 from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln with a BS in Business.

Eric spent the last 31 years serving the trucking industry in various roles with various companies. He started his career at JTI while still in college, JTI was later acquired by US Xpress, he worked there for more than 15 years in many different roles. Following US Xpress, he spent time at Bullocks Express and Jim Palmer. Eric then went to work for C.H. Robinson as a Sr. Sales Executive and worked at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) at the time of his death. Eric truly enjoyed his customers and took the time to get to know them, grow and learn from them.