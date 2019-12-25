December 20, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Eric R. Schwartz 61 of Lincoln passed away on December 20, 2019. Eric enjoyed playing his guitar with his father, Don and friends. When he was not playing his guitar he was at the lake fishing or gardening. He will be remembered most for his kind hearted personality and fun loving spirit.
Survivors include son Corey (Kimberly) Schwartz of Lincoln, sister Debra Jiskra of Lincoln, niece Cami Krull of Grand Island, NE and nephew Dan Lesoing of Lincoln. Preceded in death by parents Delores and Don Schwartz, brother Terry Lesoing, nephew Toby Jiskra.
Visitation: Thursday 9-9 and with the Family 6-8pm and Friday 9-2 all at the funeral home. Celebration of Eric's Life will be Friday 2:00pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home followed by a burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Alzheimer's Association. Condolences at bmlfh.com