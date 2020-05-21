August 18, 1963 - May 15, 2020
Eric Petersen-Brant, 56, of Dubuque, Iowa, died at home on the afternoon of Friday, May 15, 2020. An avid cyclist, talented artist, ultimate wonderer, organic gardener, jack-of-all-trades, and innate philosopher, Eric embraced life and all that it had to offer. Each new day and through every struggle, he took on the world with a positive DFA attitude, an example of living that had an immeasurable impact on those in his life. He passed at home in the arms of his love on the most beautiful of days with the warm sun and the sounds of dozens of songbirds streaming in through the windows.
Eric was born August 18, 1963 in Lincoln, Nebraska, son of Dean and Marie (Bolin) Petersen. He graduated from Lincoln East (1981), the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (1994), and soaked up knowledge continually throughout his entire life. On August 23, 2014 he married Jenni Brant at Eagle Point Park, Dubuque, followed by a celebration of love, live music, and fireworks in Kieler, Wisconsin.
Eric passed due to complications from his 3-year battle with inoperable lung cancer. Early on in facing the disease, he wrote words to share with all of those he loved and all that loved him if he should lose the fight:
“I love all of you dearly. It is unfortunate that we were unable to stop this disease (which must be the case if you are hearing this) but each of us will one day face death on our own. Do not fear death – it is as natural as life itself, and it is our culture that makes us think the sun is ‘going down' rather than our spot on earth just spinning away for a few hours. Face the unknown and all things with love & compassion, fearlessly with courage in your heart. Tread lightly on the earth, treat each other and all creatures well. Contemplate the wonder of nature and cherish the fragility of the moment. Try to see yourself in the other person and imagine their perspective, and leave some of the mysterious uninvestigated with a sense of wonder and quiet humility. Help each other and the small and weak, freely without desire for recognition. Be kind to one another. Don't be surprised if you think you recognize my glance from the eyes of a small bird. Peace.”
He is survived by his wife, Jenni of Dubuque; their feline children Georgia Lee and Claire Bear; three siblings Judi (Jim Starita) Olivetti of Lincoln, Mark (Mary) Petersen of Lincoln and Shirley (Greg) Wall of Port Orchard, Washington; mother and father-in-law Joe and Deb (Kane) Brant of Cuba City, Wisconsin; brother in-law Travis Brant of Dubuque; and nieces and nephews.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. A celebration of Eric's life and magical unicorn spirit will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Magical Unicorn Memorial Fund, c/o Premier Bank, 2625 NW Arterial, Dubuque, IA, 52002, Dubuque, IA. Funds will be used to support causes Eric championed that help kids gain better access to making music, creating art, and riding bikes.
