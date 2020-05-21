Eric Petersen-Brant, 56, of Dubuque, Iowa, died at home on the afternoon of Friday, May 15, 2020. An avid cyclist, talented artist, ultimate wonderer, organic gardener, jack-of-all-trades, and innate philosopher, Eric embraced life and all that it had to offer. Each new day and through every struggle, he took on the world with a positive DFA attitude, an example of living that had an immeasurable impact on those in his life. He passed at home in the arms of his love on the most beautiful of days with the warm sun and the sounds of dozens of songbirds streaming in through the windows.

“I love all of you dearly. It is unfortunate that we were unable to stop this disease (which must be the case if you are hearing this) but each of us will one day face death on our own. Do not fear death – it is as natural as life itself, and it is our culture that makes us think the sun is ‘going down' rather than our spot on earth just spinning away for a few hours. Face the unknown and all things with love & compassion, fearlessly with courage in your heart. Tread lightly on the earth, treat each other and all creatures well. Contemplate the wonder of nature and cherish the fragility of the moment. Try to see yourself in the other person and imagine their perspective, and leave some of the mysterious uninvestigated with a sense of wonder and quiet humility. Help each other and the small and weak, freely without desire for recognition. Be kind to one another. Don't be surprised if you think you recognize my glance from the eyes of a small bird. Peace.”