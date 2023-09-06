Eric Dodds

January 30, 1979 - July 23, 2023

Eric Dodds, 44, went home to his Heavenly Father July 23, 2023.

Born to Janice (LaCoste) and Dan Dodds on January 30, 1979 in Hurst, Texas, Eric was raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area until his mid teens. At 16, his family embarked on a grand adventure, moving from the hustle-and-bustle of urban DFW to the quiet, still-wild Matanuska-Susitna Valley in Alaska. Eric loved Alaska and still considered Alaska his home.

Eric obtained a BS in Biology and a BS in Chemistry from the University of Alaska Anchorage, under dear mentors Rudy Candler and John Kennish. Eric was awarded the Kris Knudsen Excellence in Chemistry award as an undergraduate. He worked in the chemistry department as a TA and in the prep room under Maury Riner, of whom he had many fond memories. Eric obtained his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry from University of California Davis, under the mentorship of Carlito Lebrilla. There he developed a passion for high mass accuracy, high resolution mass spectrometry and made many friends and long-lasting colleagues. Eric completed a post-doctoral program under Vicky Wisocki at the University of Arizona, and then joined the Chemistry Faculty at UNL to continue research on biomolecules using mass spectrometry.

Eric married college-sweetheart Abbey in Alaska in 2002; together, they traveled from Alaska to California to Arizona, and finally settled down in Lincoln, Nebraska. After 16 years of marriage, they were blessed with the birth of their son, Benjamin Gary Dodds.

Eric will be remembered for rocking out on the electric guitar and bass, his often-whimsical ties, his love of science fiction, Seinfeld, and of course, his deep love for his son, Benji.

Eric is preceded in death his beloved Uncle Gary LaCoste (whom his son is named after), best friend Chris Douglas, Aunt D'Lynn Shafer, and grandparents Ellis and Josephine LaCoste and Dan and Frances Dodds. Eric is survived by his son, Benji (Lincoln, NE); parents, Janice and Dan Dodds (Palmer, AK); brother Cory and wife Aimee, children Coralyn, and Isaac (Palmer, AK); special companion Kimberly Parker and children (Grafton, NE); former spouse Abbey Dodds (Lincoln, NE); and many extended family, friends, students, and colleagues spread all over the United States.

Anyone who wishes to write their happy memories to be shared with Benji or the family may send correspondence to Abbey Dodds at 3721 Faulkner DR APT 208 Lincoln, NE 68516.

A private family gathering will be held in Alaska in 2024, where Eric's ashes will be spread at Denali National Park. Services will not be held in Lincoln.

Condolences online at Lincolnalternativefuneral.com