June 29, 1927 - August 20, 2019
Erdice “Luke” June Yearley, 92, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Lincoln. Born June 29, 1927, to Edward and Elda (Jorgensen) Lukasiewicz in Farwell. She graduated from Farwell High School and attended UNL graduating with a BA in Psychology. She married Alan. R. Yearley on 8-23- 1947 and they had six children. She was employed at Social Security Administration and Veteran's VA Regional offices in Lincoln, Washinton D.C. and last in Nashville, Tennessee, as assistant adjudication officer. She obtained an MBA in her 50's and later Master of Gerontology degree at UNO in her 60's. She was last employed as an assistant professor of Gerontology at UNL teaching classes in Gerontology, Women Studies and Death And Dying into her 70's.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Vicki), Charles (Sharon), of Lincoln, Thomas (Suzanne) of Goehner, James (Beth) of Tucson, Ariz., daughters Catherine (Steve) Lucas of Raymond and Anita (Val) Yearley of Olympia, Wash., 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Romelle Lukasiewicz, Centennial, Colo. and Sandra Badura, Ashton, cousins, nieces and nephews. Erdice is preceded in death by her husband, Alan R. Yearley, her parents, brothers, Darryl and Marvin Lukasiewicz.
Family will have a Funeral Mass and rosary set at a later date. Memorial to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com
To plant a tree in memory of Erdice Yearley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.