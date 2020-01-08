Emmett “Nick” Nixon Jr.
Emmett “Nick” Nixon Jr.

January 5, 2020

Emmett “Nick” Nixon, Jr., 80, of Lincoln, passed away on January 5, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a brief illness with pneumonia. Air Force Veteran and 30 year employee of Goodyear Tire and Rubber.

Loving husband, father, and fiercely proud grandfather, Nick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris, daughter Lisa (Todd) Brauch, grandsons Matthew and Justin Brauch, nieces, nephews, and special grand-dog Max.

Private family interment. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

