January 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emmett “Nick” Nixon, Jr., 80, of Lincoln, passed away on January 5, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a brief illness with pneumonia. Air Force Veteran and 30 year employee of Goodyear Tire and Rubber.

Loving husband, father, and fiercely proud grandfather, Nick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris, daughter Lisa (Todd) Brauch, grandsons Matthew and Justin Brauch, nieces, nephews, and special grand-dog Max.

Private family interment. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Emmett Nixon, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.