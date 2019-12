Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Emma G. Stapleton, 82, of Lincoln, died December 4, 2019. Born on November 13, 1937. Viewing 9 – 10 am Saturday followed by a funeral at 10 am Saturday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, Lincoln. Burial will follow at Yankee Hill Cemetery in Lincoln. Memorials to the family. Condolences at bmlfh.com.