Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Emma A. Wiese, 98, widow of Arnold B. Wiese, formerly of Grand Island, loving mother and wife passed away April 10, 2020. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services of Milford; www.lauberfh.com.