February 27, 1949 - July 30, 2019
Emily Virdel Hansen was born February 27, 1949 to Delbert and Virginia Massa in Lincoln. Emily entered eternal life July 30, 2019. Emily attended West Lincoln Elementary School, Whittier Junior High, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967. Emily married Terry Hansen November 8, 1968 and they had four children.
A beautiful person whose smile would light up a room. Emily was a loving and giving mom, grandma, and great-grandma. Emily enjoyed spending time with family and friends, loved animals, artwork, making jewelry and other handcrafted items, loved different genres of music throughout her life, traveling and other adventures, and watching Lifetime and Hallmark Channel movies. Christmas was Emily's favorite holiday; she enjoyed traditions and making new ones.
Emily took pride in the work she did at various places in her life, mostly being a dietary supervisor and dietetic assistant at different hospitals.
Emily is survived by daughter, Lesley; son, Timothy; daughter, Vally and their families; grandchildren, Alexandria, Alec, and Evan; great-grandchildren, Zach (Izaick), Amberlyn, Paisley, Areyana, Adriano, Milo, and Vivian; grandpups and grandkitties; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family; numerous friends, including lifelong friends, Betty, Gretchen, Loretta, and Patricia; and many others who became family.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents; all of her brothers and sisters; former husband, Terry; daughter, Angel; grandson, Jeremy; and other family and friends.
A celebration of Emily's life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, with Pastor Dan Olson officiating. Everyone is welcome. A gathering is to follow afterwards at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Oprah's Angel Network, any charity that supports the well-being of animals, or to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Emily Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.