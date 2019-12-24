March 5, 1981 - December 19, 2019

Emily Kate Harris, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Cincinnati, OH, due to sepsis. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, partner and friend. Emily was born on March 5, 1981 to Douglas Blaine and Marge (Adamson) Harris in Lincoln, NE. Emily will always be remembered for her kind heart, free spirit, sense of humor, and selfless love. Emily's greatest passion was being a mother. She was gifted in empathy and love, always caring for and supporting those around her, often putting others' needs before her own. Emily was an artist, a poet and loved music and reading.

Emily is survived by her son Noah Harris (age 8) of Cincinnati, OH. Parents Marge and Doug Harris of Lincoln, NE. Partner Kurt Willen and children Hailey, Kurt, and Cyrus of Cincinnati, OH. Sister Natalie (Jeff) Lockhart and children Lauren and Harris of Dallas, TX. Sister Libby (Neill) Mollard and children John, Paul, Mary, Lucy, Rose, and George of Lincoln, NE. Grandmother Mabel Adamson of Valentine, NE. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother Tyler. Grandparents Elvin Adamson, Douglas E. Harris, and Maurine McCrary.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel (3950 Hohensee Drive) with burial to follow at Cheney Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 12-26-2019, 6-7:30 pm at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to The Emily Harris Memorial established to benefit Noah Harris at Union Bank & Trust, 5100 Van Dorn St, #6772, Lincoln, NE 68506. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

