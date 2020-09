Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Emily Korinek, 89, of Wilber, passed away Sept 18, 2020. Funeral: 10:30a.m. Wednesday, Sept 23, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 22. Casual Dress is recommended and masks are optional. Memorials requested to Wilber Fire and Rescue. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.