Emily Harris-Meier

May 11, 2023

Emily Harris-Meier, age 91, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Emily worked for Elgin Watch Company, Russell Stover, Goodyear, ISCO, and Square D.

She is preceded in death by her mother and step-father Thelma and Leanord Dillon; daughter Jenelle and daughter-in-law Sandra Bruce.

To mourn is her husband Walt, daughter Peggy, son Terry Bruce, step-sons Larry and Dan Meier, step-daughter Lori (Tony) Johnson, grandkids Shelby and Aaron Bruce, Lane, Nathen and Ashley Zahourek, step-grandkids Amy and Josh (Katie) Leber, and great granddaughters Rebel and Rouge Leber.

Memorials to Nebraska Special Olympics, Capital Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

A visitation for Emily will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. A celebration of life will occur Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.