× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 10, 1984 - April 28, 2020

Emily Beth Gottula, 35, died peacefully at home while under hospice care after courageously battling brain cancer for more than five years. Emily was born in Lincoln Nebraska on October 10, 1984, and died on April 28, 2020. Emily graduated from Lincoln High School in 2002 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln prior to graduating from the College of Hair Design. Emily was an employee of Quality Brands Distribution.

Emily was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be fondly remembered for her unconventional style, including her love of tie dye. Our beautiful Emily chose to live life on her own terms and was always full of surprises.

Family members, who are comforted by God's promise of salvation, by grace, through faith in Christ Jesus, include: son, Joseph Christian Kann, parents, Ron and Nancy Gottula, Lincoln; sisters, Holly Gottula, Sugarland, Texas, and Karstin Gottula, Lincoln; brother, Andrew (Laura Leigh) Gottula, niece Magnolia Gottula, nephew Sonny Gottula, all of Alexandra, VA; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family thanks all of the medical professionals who provided Emily with wonderful care during her illness.

A celebration of Emily's life will be planned for a later date. Memorials to family for future designation.

To send flowers to the family of Emily Gottula , please visit Tribute Store.