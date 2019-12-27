Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Emil C. Janousek, age 83 years, of Bee, born Oct. 19, 1936, passed away Dec. 24, 2019. Visitation: 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation will resume from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery, Bee. Memorials: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or the Bee States Ballroom. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com