You have free articles remaining.
October 19, 1936 - December 24, 2019
Emil C. Janousek, age 83 years, of Bee, born Oct. 19, 1936, passed away Dec. 24, 2019. Visitation: 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation will resume from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery, Bee. Memorials: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or the Bee States Ballroom. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM-4:00PM
5:30PM-7:00PM
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
7:00PM
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
10:00AM
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
11:00AM
Rock Creek Road and C.R. 238
Bee, NE 68314