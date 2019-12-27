Emil C. Janousek
Emil C. Janousek

Emil C. Janousek

October 19, 1936 - December 24, 2019

Emil C. Janousek, age 83 years, of Bee, born Oct. 19, 1936, passed away Dec. 24, 2019. Visitation: 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation will resume from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery, Bee. Memorials: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or the Bee States Ballroom. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

Service information

Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
1:00PM-4:00PM
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
5:30PM-7:00PM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
Dec 29
Rosary
Sunday, December 29, 2019
7:00PM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
Dec 30
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:00AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
Dec 30
Graveside Services and Interment
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery
Rock Creek Road and C.R. 238
Bee, NE 68314
