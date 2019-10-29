December 12, 1933 - October 27, 2019
Elwyn “Al” Joe Krhounek, 85, of Lincoln, died October 27, 2019 in Lincoln. He was born on December 12, 1933 in Cuba, KS to Joe & Freta (Brown) Krhounek.
Al was a US Navy/Marine Veteran who served in Korea from 1950-1954. Retired barber. Member of the Knights of Columbus, ZCBJ Lodge, DAV. Leader and trombone player in the Royal Five.
You have free articles remaining.
Al is survived by his daughters, Stacey (fiancé, Jeff Posekany) Spence of Lincoln, Tamara (Tony) Miller of Urbandale, IA; grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley) Spence, Jordan (Joseph) Merklein, Nathan Spence, Nicholas Harmon, Ashely Harmon; great grandson, Liam Spence; significant other, Carol Whitmore of Lincoln and her daughters, Nancy Krenk of David City, NE, Suzette Hechler of Newnan, GA; brother, Roger (Judy) Krhounek of St. Michaels, MD; and nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann; and son-in-law, Matthew Harmon.
Viewing 3-9 pm Wednesday (family present 6-8 pm) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorial service 11 am Thursday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to the family. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.