Elwin L "Irish" Donahoo

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Irish Donahoo passed away at his home at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his family. Born in his home on February 17,1930, in Lincoln, NE to Paul and Bertha (Barnett) Donahoo, Irish was a life-long native of Lincoln, NE, and never moved far from his hometown. He was hardworking, a talented musician, frugal, and happy. He graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1949 where he was voted the captain of his high school football team. On August 16, 1953, he married Betty Jean (Sharpnack). Betty and Irish raised their children in the first home they bought in 1957 and made this their lifelong home where he spent his final hours. Prior to a 40+ year career with Western Electric, Irish was employed by Miller & Paine. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #210, a Shriner, past commander of Mount Moriah Commandery 4 and member of Starcraft Chapter #307, OES.

He began his love for the steel guitar at the age of 8. He was inducted into America's Old Time Music Hall of Fame on October 6, 2012. He was the founding member of The Cornhusker Music Club in Louisville, NE. He was a member of multiple bands including The Country Outlaws, Rawhide, Country Caravan, and Country Pride, giving him the opportunity to play his steel guitar at numerous venues in Eastern Nebraska and Kansas. He had many offers to go play his steel guitar professionally, but he chose to stay in Lincoln to raise a family. He played all his instruments by ear, including the dobro, the mandolin, and guitar. He attended and performed with professional steel guitar musicians at The National Steel Guitar Convention over Labor Day weekends in St. Louis, MO, for several years, traveling with his wife and friends. He met and performed with Patsy Montana and Joe and Roselee Maphis. He had the honor of meeting and performing with Ernest Tubbs, steel guitar player.