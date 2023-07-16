Elvis "Don" Ellerbee

October 11, 1938 - July 14, 2023

Elvis "Don" Ellerbee, 84, Lincoln, formerly of Hastings, passed away July 14, 2023, in Columbus, NE. He was born on October 11, 1938, in Shamrock, TX, to Buck and Zelma (Pillers) Ellerbee. He worked as the former Executive Director of Gary Management Organization.

He is survived by his daughter Stacy (Jon) Schernikau, Seward; son Bill (Diane) Ellerbee, Lincoln; grandchildren Will (Taylor) Johnson, Carly (Cameron) Aitken, Katie (Tony) Arens, Matt, Clare, Andrew, John Paul, and Mary Ann Ellerbee; and four great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Karen, sister Anne Kimmel, and brother Mike Ellerbee.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. A reception will follow the service.

Memorials to Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation.

