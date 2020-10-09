October 7, 2020

Elva Mares died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 7, 2020. Born and raised at her family's farm outside of Bertrand Nebraska, Elva attended and graduated from Doane College where she met Jack Mares of Wilber whom she married on September 7, 1952. She and Jack were married until Jack's death in 1995.

Known for her great warmth and thoughtfulness, wisdom and strength, quick wit and intelligence, Elva was a loving and affectionate mother and grandmother to her three children and grandchildren. She leaves them a legacy of a wonderful sense of humor, of always seeing the good in people, and the important love of card playing.

A woman of deep and abiding faith, she served as the parish secretary at First Lutheran Church for over 30 years, only fully retiring when she was 80 years old. She touched countless lives through her work at First Lutheran, providing thoughtful care and friendship to all those who came through its doors.