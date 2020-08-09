Elva L. Novotne, 97, of Lincoln, passed away August 6, 2020. Born April 30, 1923 in Lynch, NE to August F. and Louise (Schreier) Treinies. Elva was a cosmetologist for many years working in different beauty salons and owning her own, Skypark Manor, retiring in 1988. She was a lifetime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and Altar Society. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Beta Master Chapter, Women's Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Auxiliary Post #3 and VFW Auxiliary #131.