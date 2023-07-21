Elva Jean (Smock) Algya, 93, of Seward, NE, was born on May 15, 1930, and passes away on July 19, 2023.

Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. The family will not be present at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Seward United Methodist Church, with Pastor JoEllen Axthelm officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Seward, NE.