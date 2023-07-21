Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. The family will not be present at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Seward United Methodist Church, with Pastor JoEllen Axthelm officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Seward, NE. Memorials can be made to the Seward Fire/Rescue; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; or to the family. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com.