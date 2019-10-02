September 25, 2019
Elsie Sobotka, age 92, passed away peacefully, accompanied by family, at the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 25. She was born at home on their farm near Dorchester, Nebraska to the late James Dvorak, Sr. and Albie (Prokop) Dvorak. Elsie later went on to graduate from beauticians' school in Omaha, Nebraska. Following graduation, she practiced for several years in Omaha and Crete, Nebraska. Elsie proudly maintained her license well into her later years of life.
Married for 62 years to the late Frank A. Sobotka, they lived in Lincoln for a brief period before moving to their farm near Denton, Nebraska and later to another farm near Rokeby, Nebraska. Devoted mother, grandmother, and homemaker, she also helped manage the farms with her husband, Frank. Elsie's greatest sources of pride and joy, which she frequently made known to those around her, were her children and grandchildren.
Elsie is survived by son, Dale F. Sobotka, M.D. (Lynette) of Lake Stevens, WA; and grandchildren, Shane Sobotka of Paonia, CO; Ryan Sobotka of Seattle, WA; and Lara Sobotka of Seattle, WA. She is also survived by daughter, Jeannine F. Sobotka of Lynchburg, VA; and grandson, Tony Sobotka of Snoqualmie, WA. Additional survivors include cousin and life-long friend, Shirley J. Vodicka of Crete, NE; brother-in-law, Don Bax (Gladys) of Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law, Delores (Robert) Dvorak of Aurora, CO; and sister-in-law, Grace Kotas (Joseph) of Crete, NE. Elsie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by husband, Frank A. Sobotka; daughter, Patricia K. Sobotka; parents, James Sr. and Albie Dvorak; brothers, James, Joseph, Arnest and Robert Dvorak; and sister, Gladys (Bax).
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11 A.M. at Kuncl Funeral Home-Crete, 131 West 12th Street, Crete, NE 68333. Burial to follow at the Wilber Czech Cemetery. Visitation with family will be Friday, Oct. 4 at Kuncl Funeral Home-Crete from 5-8 P.M.
Special thanks and acknowledgements go out to the patient and caring staff of Lancaster Rehabilitation Center and Hospice Community Care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of Elsie Sobotka, please visit Tribute Store.