Elroy W. Reetz, age 83 years, of Seward, born April 10, 1937, passed away November 16, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 7 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Private family funeral service: 10 a.m. Friday, November 20, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Graveside service and interment: Seward Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hour or donor's choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com