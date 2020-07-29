× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 12, 1923 - July 26, 2020

Elroy M. Hefner, age 96 of Coleridge, Nebraska died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence. Elroy Morris was born on December 12, 1923 in Coleridge, Nebraska to George Paul and Alvina Marie (Bartling) Hefner. He grew up in Coleridge and was a graduate of Coleridge High School in 1941. Elroy entered the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served until 1946 during WWII. He was in the Amphibious Forces serving 19 months in the South Pacific. He started Hefner Oil and Feed Store in 1947 with his brother Gerhart. Elroy was a partner in Hefner Oil today.

He married Carol Rae Willms on June 12, 1949 in Coleridge. Elroy was elected in 1976 to the Nebraska Legislature as senator for District 19. He held this position for 16 years until 1/3/1993. Elroy was President of Crystal Oil and Diamond Horseshoe in South Sioux City, NE and Truck Haven in Sioux City, IA. Later he was the former President of the Omaha Truck Plaza. He was a past President of Nebraska Petroleum Marketers association.