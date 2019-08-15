October 8, 1926 - August 11, 2019
Eloise A Foy Born October 8, 1926 to Anker and Effie Knudson in West Salem, Wis. Enjoyed growing up on the farm, singing, acting and accompanying on the piano in school plays, and forming many life-long friendships.
Attended St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse, Wis. Married Donald Foy in 1950 and eventually moved to Ralston. She enjoyed participating in many card clubs, church groups and playing the piano, singing along with friends and family. Eloise worked as a Registered Nurse at Clarkson Hospital until her retirement, and was a 50+ year member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
She is survived by sons Edward (Kathy), John (Lisa), and Paul (Carmen), eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, sister Donna, and sister-in-law Harriet. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, and brother Merlin.
A Memorial Service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 South 80th Street, Ralston, Nebraska 68127, on Saturday, August 17, at 10:30 AM. Memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church or charity of choice.
