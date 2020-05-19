Elmer John Holtzen
August 28, 1925 - May 15, 2020

A private family service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church Friedensau, NE. Visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020 at Kroll Funeral Home in Deshler, NE. Memorials in care of the family may be mailed to Mildren Holtzen 5214 Rd N Deshler, NE 68340. Condolences may be left a www.krollfh.com.

