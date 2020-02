Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Elmer G. Hietbrink, age 95, died 2-22-2020. Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Pella Reformed Church. Viewing and visitation with family will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Butherus, Maser & Love funeral home, 211 East 1st Street in Hickman. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com