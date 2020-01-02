Elmer August Wessel
September 12, 1951 – December 30, 2019
Elmer August Wessel, 68, passed away Monday, December 30th, after a long battle with cancer. Elmer was a loving husband, father, son and friend to many. His friends collectively said “Elmer was always solving issues and problems of design.” He enjoyed his travels around the world, most especially going to Arizona with his wife Pam. He was a true sports fan, whether playing or watching it. Elmer was also an avid automobile enthusiast who enjoyed many hours in his garage rebuilding vintage cars. He attended countless car shows throughout the country.
You have free articles remaining.
Elmer was the creative design genius behind the companies he co-founded, the first of which was IMS, starting in the mid-1970's. Bison came along soon thereafter in 1983 and SignCo was the next launch in 1994. SourceOne evolved out of IMSCorp in 2004 as the machine specialties manufacturing business. Lighting for Impact was created in the last decade and even though it sells products nation-wide, it retains a local presence to this day.
He was born in Lincoln and attended Lincoln Holy Family Church and Elementary School before his years at Pound Middle School and then on to Lincoln Pius High School where he graduated in 1969. He later graduated from Southeast Community College in Milford before starting IMS in 1974.
Elmer is survived by his wife Pam, daughter Erica and son Tim (Danielle), step-son Mike, brother Jerry Wessel (Kay); numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rosary to be held at Butherus, Maser & Love (4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510) at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3rd. Funeral to be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church (4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516) at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4th. Memorials may be given Catholic Social Services or Food Bank of Lincoln.
Service information
7:00PM
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
10:30AM
4500 Duxhall Drive
Lincoln, NE 68516