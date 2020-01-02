Elmer August Wessel

September 12, 1951 – December 30, 2019

Elmer August Wessel, 68, passed away Monday, December 30th, after a long battle with cancer. Elmer was a loving husband, father, son and friend to many. His friends collectively said “Elmer was always solving issues and problems of design.” He enjoyed his travels around the world, most especially going to Arizona with his wife Pam. He was a true sports fan, whether playing or watching it. Elmer was also an avid automobile enthusiast who enjoyed many hours in his garage rebuilding vintage cars. He attended countless car shows throughout the country.

Elmer was the creative design genius behind the companies he co-founded, the first of which was IMS, starting in the mid-1970's. Bison came along soon thereafter in 1983 and SignCo was the next launch in 1994. SourceOne evolved out of IMSCorp in 2004 as the machine specialties manufacturing business. Lighting for Impact was created in the last decade and even though it sells products nation-wide, it retains a local presence to this day.