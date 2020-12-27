September 20, 1926 - December 20, 2020

Ellen Mae Ingles Saltzman, 94, formerly of Hebron, NE, passed away December 20, 2020. Ellen was born in Jansen, NE, and grew up in Chester. She married Merlin Saltzman (deceased) on October 27, 1943.

Survivors: Connie Saltzman Morgan (Stan), Lonnie Saltzman, Victor Saltzman (Susan) and Jewell Saltzman Spilker; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her grace and love impacted the lives of many.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at roper andsons.com. In honor of Ellen's memory, memorials may be given to: Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools designated to the Food Backpack Program. (Lincoln Public Schools, 5905 O. Street, Lincoln, NE 68501)