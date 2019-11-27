Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ellen Louise Arms, 71, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on December 5, 1947 in Gothenburg, Nebraska.

Ellen is survived by her children, Kelly (Steve) Munson, of Sioux Falls, Susan (Bill) Buettner of Lincoln; 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; mother, Marian Rosenblad; 3 brothers. Preceded in death by her father, Orvylle; stepfather, Harold Rosenblad; grandson, Anthoney McGinnis.

Celebration of Ellen's life will be held at 1 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Memorials may be given to the Capital Humane Society and the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com