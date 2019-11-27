Ellen Louise Arms
0 comments

Ellen Louise Arms

{{featured_button_text}}
Ellen Louise Arms

December 5, 1947 - November 25, 2019

Ellen Louise Arms, 71, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on December 5, 1947 in Gothenburg, Nebraska.

Ellen is survived by her children, Kelly (Steve) Munson, of Sioux Falls, Susan (Bill) Buettner of Lincoln; 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; mother, Marian Rosenblad; 3 brothers. Preceded in death by her father, Orvylle; stepfather, Harold Rosenblad; grandson, Anthoney McGinnis.

Celebration of Ellen's life will be held at 1 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Memorials may be given to the Capital Humane Society and the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News