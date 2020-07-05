Ellen Hoeppner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 17, 1936 – July 2, 2020

Ellen Mahoney Hoeppner, 83, of Lincoln, passed away surrounded by friends and family. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954 and the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 1959. She spent her life wearing many hats: Ellen was a loving mother and grandmother, an educator with Lincoln Public Schools, and an integral part of the Gallup Organization's Marketing/Sales Division for over 20 years before retiring. She never seemed to fully slow down, working as a marketing consultant for a number of companies including Talent Plus until last year.

Ellen was an avid sports enthusiast; her favorite pastime was watching professional tennis and all things Husker. An ardent film buff, she also shared a love of mysteries with her sister Jane and enjoyed attending theater performances. Known for her sly wit, charm, and love of people, Ellen never met a stranger and was quick to say, “Bless your heart!” in response to a kindness.