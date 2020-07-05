Ellen Hoeppner

September 17, 1936 – July 2, 2020
Ellen Mahoney Hoeppner, 83, of Lincoln, passed away surrounded by friends and family. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954 and the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 1959. She spent her life wearing many hats: Ellen was a loving mother and grandmother, an educator with Lincoln Public Schools, and an integral part of the Gallup Organization's Marketing/Sales Division for over 20 years before retiring. She never seemed to fully slow down, working as a marketing consultant for a number of companies including Talent Plus until last year.
Ellen was an avid sports enthusiast; her favorite pastime was watching professional tennis and all things Husker. An ardent film buff, she also shared a love of mysteries with her sister Jane and enjoyed attending theater performances. Known for her sly wit, charm, and love of people, Ellen never met a stranger and was quick to say, “Bless your heart!” in response to a kindness.
Survivors include son James B. (Tiffany Guzman) Hoeppner of Las Vegas, NV, daughter Sara (Jim) McLoughlin of Lincoln, NE, and son William David (Maribel Cruz) Hoeppner of Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren: Jena Mentick of Osceola, NE and Morgan (Derreck) Langer of Columbus, NE. Great-grandchildren: Daphne Mentick and Ivy Mentick. Nephew; John (Ann) Neal. Nieces: Jeanie Neal, Jo Ellen (John) Parkey. Grandnieces: Ryane Neal, Jamie Parkey. Grandnephews: Jason Neal, Jared (Ashley) Parkey and Jack Parkey. Preceded in death by parents James P. and Davise Mahoney, sister Jane Neal, nephew Robert Neal and niece Jennifer Neal.
A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at St. John's Catholic Church 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln with family present at 6:00 p.m. Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 at St John's Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln. Interment for family following at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St John's Catholic Church, Breast Cancer Research Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com
