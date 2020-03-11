January 26, 1982 - March 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth Maun was born on January 26, 1982 in Lincoln, NE to Mick and Kathy Maun and passed away on March 9, 2020 in Lincoln. Liz worked as a CNA and CMA at several Lincoln care centers. She loved animals, music, and crafts.

She is survived by her parents Mick and Kathy Maun, her son Xavier “Mugen” Lynch, Xavier's half-sister Ciyuri Lynch, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Funeral Service is planned for Thursday March 12 at 1:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) A visitation is planned for the hour leading up to the service. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to family for future designation.

To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Maun , please visit Tribute Store.