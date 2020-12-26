 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth Marie Parrott
View Comments

Elizabeth Marie Parrott

{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Marie Parrott

Elizabeth Marie Parrott

August 14, 1923 - December 22, 2020

Elizabeth Marie Parrott, 97, of Lincoln passed away on December 22, 2020. Betty was born in Lincoln, NE on August 14, 1923 to George and Matilda (Wirschke) Becker and they farmed north of Lincoln. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Davey, NE.

Survivors include her children, Jan (Dennis) Brislen of Omaha, Richard (Anne) Parrott and Jo Tiller of Lincoln; 7 Grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Russell; sisters, Esther Farrar, Elsie Hermone, and Hilde Nagel.

Private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Tothill Cemetery in Davey, NE on December 28, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Davey, NE or Tothill Cemetery also in Davey. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News