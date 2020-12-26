Elizabeth Marie Parrott

August 14, 1923 - December 22, 2020

Elizabeth Marie Parrott, 97, of Lincoln passed away on December 22, 2020. Betty was born in Lincoln, NE on August 14, 1923 to George and Matilda (Wirschke) Becker and they farmed north of Lincoln. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Davey, NE.

Survivors include her children, Jan (Dennis) Brislen of Omaha, Richard (Anne) Parrott and Jo Tiller of Lincoln; 7 Grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Russell; sisters, Esther Farrar, Elsie Hermone, and Hilde Nagel.

Private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Tothill Cemetery in Davey, NE on December 28, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Davey, NE or Tothill Cemetery also in Davey. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com