Elizabeth “Lillian” (Schwindt) Weber

Elizabeth “Lillian” Weber (Schwindt), age 95 of Lincoln, died Monday April 20, 2020. She was married to Victor Weber on June 1, 1946; he preceded her in death in 2002. Lillian was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Warren United Methodist Church for over 50 years, Life Member of American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, German Singers, Cub Scout Den Mother, bookkeeper for the family business, and an avid family genealogist. She enjoyed playing bingo and making crafts, some of which she donated.