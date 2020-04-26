Elizabeth “Lillian” (Schwindt) Weber

April 20, 2020
Elizabeth “Lillian” Weber (Schwindt), age 95 of Lincoln, died Monday April 20, 2020. She was married to Victor Weber on June 1, 1946; he preceded her in death in 2002. Lillian was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Warren United Methodist Church for over 50 years, Life Member of American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, German Singers, Cub Scout Den Mother, bookkeeper for the family business, and an avid family genealogist. She enjoyed playing bingo and making crafts, some of which she donated.
She is survived by her sons Vic (Jeri) Weber and Tom Weber; grandchildren Rachael (Brandon) Garner, Sarah (Richard) Grabow, Jacob (Jen) Weber, Jennifer (Brandon) Rieschick, and Kim (Yuri) Miranda; great-grandchildren Mason and Harrison Garner, Emma and Evan Grabow, Shiloh Weber, Dillon Rieschick and Lucy Miranda; daughter-in-law Mary Weber; and her brother Raymond Schwindt. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Victor; son Jim Weber; daughter-in-law Nancy Weber; and sisters Edna Smith and Ruth Nelson.
A private family service is scheduled at this time. Memorials can be directed to the AHSGR Endowment Fund at 631 D Street. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.