Elizabeth Lee (Nichols) Abel

November 28, 1920 - April 17, 2020

Elizabeth Lee (Nichols) Abel, 99, of Lincoln passed away Friday, April 17th, 2020. Born November 28, 1920 in Omaha, Nebraska to Clayton Schrim & Elizabeth Lee (Sturtavant) Nichols.Betty graduated from Omaha North High in 1938 where she was a class officer and member of the Honor Society. She graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1942 from the College of Arts and Sciences majoring in English and Spanish with minors in Botany and Art. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

In 1941, Betty was elected UNL Prom Queen by the Innocents Society, which led to an invitation to visit Hollywood as a typical Nebraska college co-ed in connection with Nebraska's participation in the Rose Bowl, the school's 1st bowl game. Betty was featured in the Omaha World Herald “Seeing Stars with Betty” where she was photographed with Henry Fonda, Cary Grant, Robert Taylor, and her favorite Mickey Rooney. It was also at the University of Nebraska she met George P. Abel and later married on December 25, 1942. George was a member of the Nebraska Rose Bowl Team.