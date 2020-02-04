Elizabeth Lee (Betty) Davis

January 25, 1934 - January 30, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty was born on Jan. 25, 1934 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Margaret and Charles Hickman. Betty graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs and received her Bachelor of Science in Commerce degree in 1956 from Creighton University, where she was crowned “Queen Creighton.” Betty taught business education classes at Omaha South and Technical High Schools in Omaha.

In 1959, Betty married William F. Davis. When Bill graduated from Creighton Law School, they chose to make their home in Nebraska City. Betty worked as a substitute teacher and taught continuing education courses for Southeast Community College. After her children were raised, Betty worked as a docent at Arbor Lodge State Park. With her beautiful smile and outgoing, gracious personality, Betty was an unofficial ambassador for Nebraska City. Betty loved spending time with friends and family.