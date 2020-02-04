Elizabeth Lee (Betty) Davis
Elizabeth Lee (Betty) Davis

Elizabeth Lee (Betty) Davis

January 25, 1934 - January 30, 2020

Betty was born on Jan. 25, 1934 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Margaret and Charles Hickman. Betty graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs and received her Bachelor of Science in Commerce degree in 1956 from Creighton University, where she was crowned “Queen Creighton.” Betty taught business education classes at Omaha South and Technical High Schools in Omaha.

In 1959, Betty married William F. Davis. When Bill graduated from Creighton Law School, they chose to make their home in Nebraska City. Betty worked as a substitute teacher and taught continuing education courses for Southeast Community College. After her children were raised, Betty worked as a docent at Arbor Lodge State Park. With her beautiful smile and outgoing, gracious personality, Betty was an unofficial ambassador for Nebraska City. Betty loved spending time with friends and family.

Betty is survived by her beloved husband, Bill, and five children: daughters, Denise of Nebraska City; Diane Warneke (Kevin) and Donna Erker (David) of Omaha; Doreen Schelkopf (John) of Geneva, NE; and son, Mark Davis of Bloomfield Hills, MI; and 12 grandchildren, Christian Warneke and Katie Warneke Blycker (Bryce); Elizabeth, Davis, and Charles Erker; Shelby, Sydney, Jacquelyn, and Ty Schelkopf; and Blake, Caroline and Ryan Joseph Davis. Betty is also survived by sister-in-law, Kay, and her husband, Mike Kaiser, of Sammamish, WA; Christie Petersen of Cape Cod, MA; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 5-7pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City, followed by a Vigil Service. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10:30. Luncheon to follow at Lied Lodge and Conference Center. Memorials are suggested to Lourdes Central Catholic Schools, St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Nebraska City Community Foundation, or the charity of your choice. Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City, is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Davis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
218 N. 6th Street
Nebraska City, NE 68410
Feb 4
Vigil Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
7:00PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
218 N. 6th Street
Nebraska City, NE 68410
Feb 5
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:30AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
218 N. 6th Street
Nebraska City, NE 68410
