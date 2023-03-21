Preceded in death by husband, Donald. Survived by sons, Greg (Peggy) and Mark (Carolyn); grandchildren: Ellie, Sydney, Jimmy, Jack, Taylor, and Anna; sister, MaryAnn Hartley; brother, Jerry Douda.

VISITATION begins Monday, March 27th at 5pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday, March 28th at 10:30am at the mortuary. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Children's Zoo.