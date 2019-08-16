Elizabeth Jean (Jackson) Murphy

January 5, 1923 - August 14, 2019
Elizabeth “Betty” Jean (Jackson) Murphy was born January 5, 1923, in Fairmont, to Elmer and Kathleen (Sullivan) Jackson. Betty passed away August 14, 2019.
Betty lived a very full and active life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loyal friend. Her Catholic faith was of the utmost importance to her. She attended daily Mass at St Teresa's Catholic Church until she was no longer able.
Her husband, Wayne, adoringly referred to her as St. Elizabeth. Her career was mostly spent in real estate, as the office manager of Town & Country Realty and Home Real Estate.
Those left to mourn her loss and celebrate her life are her children Tom (wife Paulette) Murphy, Dan (wife Kayleen) Murphy and Mary (husband Jim) Abel and her grandchildren Sean Murphy, Scott (Jacque) Murphy, Jack (Kayla) Abel, Ben Ripley, and Kate (husband Mark) Cathcart. Great-grandchildren are Ava Maliawco and George Murphy Abel.
Betty also leaves behind two sisters, Lucy Hamersky and Shirley Irwin and sister-in-law Julie Jackson. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne, brothers Elmer “Jack” Jackson and Jim Jackson and sister-in-law Mary Jackson, brothers-in-law Al Hamersky and Richard Irwin.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tabitha Grace Pointe 2nd floor and Tabitha Hospice for their caring and compassionate care. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St Teresa Catholic Church (36th & Randolph) Lincoln, NE. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5 pm to 6 pm at the church with a Rosary at 6 pm Sunday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St Teresa Catholic Church.
