Elizabeth Gaede-Donelson was born June 14, 1941 in Lincoln and passed away on December 15, 2019 in Lincoln. The funeral will be on Friday, December 27, at 10:30 AM at Friedens Lutheran Church (540 D Street). Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, from 5-7 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimers Association- Nebraska Chapter.