Elizabeth DeNino, 72, of Lincoln, NE died March 6, 2023. Elizabeth was preceded in death by parents Grant and Harriet Rome. Survived by husband, Alan, sons William Stelzer (Gretchen), Michael Stelzer (Katie), daughter Julie Lewis (Nate), stepsons Adam DeNino, Andrew DeNino (Alicia) and 13 grandchildren.

Visitation Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 South 70th Street, Lincoln, NE. Celebration of life Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Lincoln Berean Church. Flowers and Memorials may be sent to Lincoln Berean Church at 6400 S. 70th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516. Memorials will be dedicated to FCA, Hope Venture and City Impact. lincolnfh.com