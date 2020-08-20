× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth Clare “Betty” Kennedy Cooney, age 88 years, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at the Tabitha Martin House in Lincoln, Nebraska. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa to her parents John and Mary (Mae) Frances Newman Kennedy. Betty grew up with her seven siblings and graduated from St. Francis High School in Council Bluffs in 1950. She met Frank Cooney while out dancing at Peony Park and they married on September 10, 1955.

Betty worked for many years at Northwestern Bell (later US West) in revenue accounting, later moving to engineering and networking because of her superior math skills and ability to help the engineers troubleshoot network issues.

An avid sports fan with a perfect manicure, Betty loved golf, Husker Football, and tennis. She was a frequent golfer herself, serving for a term or two as President of her Eagle's Run Golf League and often played in tournaments. She was part of a bowling league and once bowled with a burst appendix to win a tournament, seeking treatment after the win was secure. Competitive always, her bridge groups played for nickels and she organized weekly Pinochle games at Van Dorn Villa in Lincoln.