Elizabeth “Betty” Torson, 87, Friend, died Tuesday at her home in Friend. A public visitation is Friday, October 30, from 1-8:00 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend and because of the covid risk and restrictions, a private family funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church, Friend. Interment is in St Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences, wwwlauberfh.com.