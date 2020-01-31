August 8, 1933 - January 25, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Elizabeth “Betty” Louise Gilbert, 86, of Lincoln, died on January 25, 2020. Betty was born August 8, 1933 to Charles and Helen Sanburg in Shickley, Nebraska. She was a military wife and mother who lived with her family in many locations, including Germany. Betty loved to spend time with her family and friends, and enjoyed traveling, baking, music, movies, chocolate, and coffee. She made friends easily and could strike up a conversation with anyone. She brought humor to most situations, often without trying.
Survived by her daughters Cyndee (Jim) Oglesby, Cathy (Chris) Sayre, Sharon (Karl) Whitmore, Beth (Fred) Libby, 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be 7:00pm on Monday, February 3, 2020 and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, both at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic Church in Lincoln. Graveside service to follow at 2:30pm at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, rural Shickley.
Service information
10:00AM
3500 Sheridan Boulevard
Lincoln, NE 68506