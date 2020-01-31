Elizabeth “Betty” Louise Gilbert, 86, of Lincoln, died on January 25, 2020. Betty was born August 8, 1933 to Charles and Helen Sanburg in Shickley, Nebraska. She was a military wife and mother who lived with her family in many locations, including Germany. Betty loved to spend time with her family and friends, and enjoyed traveling, baking, music, movies, chocolate, and coffee. She made friends easily and could strike up a conversation with anyone. She brought humor to most situations, often without trying.