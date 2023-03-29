Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Chrastil

November 7, 1936 - March 24, 2023

Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Chrastil, she was born in Harlingen, Texas on November 7, 1936, to James and Lucille (Bennett) Lovercheck. Elizabeth married Robert (Bob) Chrastil, April 18, 1964. She worked as a secretary for the county attorney in Fairbury Nebraska, secretary for Merit system, and Swartz paper company, a De-taper for Mid-America web press, and ShopKo, in the jewelry department. Elizabeth loved polka dancing with Bob, crocheting, fishing, camping, going out and laughing with friends and spending time with family members. She also loved watching Bill Chrastil perform his show with her friends.

She raised six children, daughter, Rose Crocker, Lincoln, sons, Gary Chrastil, Tucson, Arizona, Mark (Susan) Chrastil, Lincoln, and Steven (Candy) Chrastil, Lincoln. She has lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Evelyn) Lovercheck, Ogallala, Nebraska, Daniel (Ann) Lovercheck of Lincoln, David (Suzanne) Lovercheck of Lincoln, sister, Hilda (Ron) Eckert of Evansville, Wyoming, and many many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob Chrastil, brother, James Lovercheck, daughter, Karen Chrastil, son, Richard Chrastil, granddaughter, Michelle Chrastil, and great-grandson, Andrew.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Visitation with family present from 6:00–7:30 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Memorials to the family for future designation c/o Roper and Sons. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com